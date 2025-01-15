Ashwin Reflects on Retirement: No Farewell Desired Without Merit
Cricket icon Ravichandran Ashwin recently shed light on his retirement decision, affirming his desire to forgo a farewell match if he couldn't legitimately earn his spot on the team. The renowned cricketer emphasized the importance of merit, stating he has no need for an unearned celebratory send-off.
In a candid discussion on his YouTube channel, Ashwin pondered the fleeting nature of applause during farewell games, questioning its value without mutual merit. He shared his belief that the happiness and benefits derived from the game outweigh the temporary glory of a farewell.
Ashwin reflected on his career, noting the strength he still possesses as a cricketer. While not in the Indian team, he expressed his desire to continue playing, mentioning his preference to retire while people still wonder 'why not' rather than 'why'.
India's loss of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia and the consequential exit from the ICC World Test Championship final marked a poignant moment in Ashwin's career. Despite the setback, Ashwin's legacy endures, second only to Anil Kumble in Indian Test history, with noteworthy achievements across various formats.
