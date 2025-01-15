Stardust Returns: Indian Batters Seek Revival in Ranji Trophy
Several top Indian cricket players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, return to domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy to regain form after recent international setbacks. This participation marks a significant attempt to restore their standing before India's upcoming test series in England.
Several high-profile Indian cricket players have returned to the Ranji Trophy, their domestic competition, seeking to rediscover their form after disappointing performances internationally.
Leading the pack is Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, who was recently dropped from the national squad after a string of poor performances abroad. Sharma, who has rejected notions of retirement, joins the Mumbai team in hopes of a strong comeback.
Alongside Sharma, other notable names such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant are also set to participate, aiming to revive their careers and bolster their credentials ahead of India's crucial test series against England.
