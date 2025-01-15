Left Menu

Junior Titans: Igniting Passion for Outdoor Sports with Global Collaborations

Gujarat Titans unveils the second edition of 'Junior Titans', targeting under-14s for outdoor sports. Events spread across five Gujarat cities will feature LALIGA-led football workshops and exciting collaborations with Pokemon and Bisleri. The initiative aims to inspire sportsmanship and community spirit among young athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:25 IST
Junior Titans (Photo: Gujarat Titans). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Titans is set to launch the second season of 'Junior Titans', a unique initiative aimed at sparking a love for outdoor sports among children under 14. With events scheduled across Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, and Palanpur, the program promises to rekindle excitement for outdoor activities.

A hallmark of 'Junior Titans' is its collaboration with LALIGA, Spain's prestigious football league, which will host football workshops led by expert technical coaches. This season, Japanese brand Pokemon also joins the fray, offering children the chance to meet iconic characters and enjoy fun activities, alongside merchandise giveaways.

Starting January 18 in Junagadh, each city will see a one-day sports event celebrating outdoor play and sportsmanship. With expected participation from around 25 schools and several NGOs per city, the edition anticipates nearly 900 participants per location, bolstering community engagement and fostering teamwork among young athletes.

