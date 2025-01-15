Humpy Koneru Set to Shine at Norway Chess Women 2025

India's top female chess player, Humpy Koneru, is making a much-anticipated return to the competitive scene at Norway Chess Women 2025. Currently ranked sixth in the world in women's classical chess, Koneru aims to leave a lasting mark at this prestigious tournament. Her illustrious career, highlighted by her 2002 milestone as the first Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title, solidifies her status in chess history.

Among her numerous achievements, Koneru boasts two World Rapid Championship titles, secured in 2019 and 2024, and was named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year in 2020. Her successes in the Olympiad, Asian Games, and Asian Championships further establish her as a top contender in women's chess. Norway Chess 2025 presents her with another opportunity to showcase her exceptional skills. Notably, she is only the second woman in chess history to surpass a 2600 rating, consistently breaking barriers and advancing women's chess.

Expressing her excitement to compete in such a prestigious event, Koneru describes herself as "self-disciplined," a trait that has propelled her rise in the chess world. Her ongoing participation in global tournaments continues to inspire young female chess players across India and worldwide. Kjell Madland, Norway Chess Founder and Tournament Director, expressed delight at welcoming Koneru back, recognizing her impressive record. As a key player to watch, with a formidable track record and being the third highest-rated female player in the competition, Koneru emerges as a strong contender.

