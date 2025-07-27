Divya Deshmukh Holds Strong to Force Women's Chess World Cup Tiebreaker
International Master Divya Deshmukh held Grandmaster Koneru Humpy to a draw in the Women's Chess World Cup final. The match will proceed to a tiebreaker featuring shorter games. Despite past mistakes, Deshmukh is optimistic. Chess expert Pravin Thipsay noted strategic plays, emphasizing Divya’s resilience in forcing the draw.
In a gripping face-off at the Women's Chess World Cup final, International Master Divya Deshmukh successfully held Grandmaster Koneru Humpy to a draw, triggering a tie-breaking decider. On Sunday, Deshmukh matched Humpy's tactical prowess, ensuring the decisive tiebreaker set for Monday.
The tiebreaker will involve a series of shorter games, testing the players' speed and adaptability. Deshmukh, despite missing opportunities in the initial game, displayed strategic excellence in game 2. Expert Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay praised her preparation and adjustments, which were crucial in neutralizing Humpy's advances.
Reflecting on her performance, Deshmukh expressed determination to overcome the challenges ahead. "I have the rest of my life to be sad about it," she remarked philosophically. "I'm just trying to recover and today was considerably easier." The rematch promises a thrilling conclusion to the championship.
