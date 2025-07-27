Left Menu

Divya Deshmukh Holds Strong to Force Women's Chess World Cup Tiebreaker

International Master Divya Deshmukh held Grandmaster Koneru Humpy to a draw in the Women's Chess World Cup final. The match will proceed to a tiebreaker featuring shorter games. Despite past mistakes, Deshmukh is optimistic. Chess expert Pravin Thipsay noted strategic plays, emphasizing Divya’s resilience in forcing the draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Batumi | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:49 IST
Divya Deshmukh Holds Strong to Force Women's Chess World Cup Tiebreaker
Divya Deshmukh
  • Country:
  • Georgia

In a gripping face-off at the Women's Chess World Cup final, International Master Divya Deshmukh successfully held Grandmaster Koneru Humpy to a draw, triggering a tie-breaking decider. On Sunday, Deshmukh matched Humpy's tactical prowess, ensuring the decisive tiebreaker set for Monday.

The tiebreaker will involve a series of shorter games, testing the players' speed and adaptability. Deshmukh, despite missing opportunities in the initial game, displayed strategic excellence in game 2. Expert Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay praised her preparation and adjustments, which were crucial in neutralizing Humpy's advances.

Reflecting on her performance, Deshmukh expressed determination to overcome the challenges ahead. "I have the rest of my life to be sad about it," she remarked philosophically. "I'm just trying to recover and today was considerably easier." The rematch promises a thrilling conclusion to the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025