Indian Chess Queens Make Historic Strides at FIDE World Women's Chess Cup

In a groundbreaking performance, Indian grandmasters Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali, and International Master Divya Deshmukh have propelled themselves into the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup. By securing four spots in the prestigious tournament's last-eight, India has scripted a new chapter in chess history.

Koneru Humpy showcased her unrivaled skills by defeating Switzerland's Alexandra Kosteniuk early, displaying dominance with a 1.5-0.5 victory. Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh impressed with an upset against the second seed from China, Jiner Zhu, demonstrating remarkable composure over more experienced opponents.

The remarkable progress of all four Indian women sets the stage for intense competition as they face off against formidable Chinese competitors in the quest for the Cup, which promises a coveted spot in the women's Candidates, determining the next challenger for the Women's World Championship.