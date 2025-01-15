Left Menu

Scott Boland: The Unheralded Hero of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin highlights Scott Boland's pivotal role in Australia's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph, crediting the pacer's unique bowling style as a major factor in turning the series. Boland's remarkable performance helped Australia secure victory against a formidable Indian side.

Scott Boland. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a candid reflection on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin attributed Australia's victory to the unexpected yet impactful inclusion of pacer Scott Boland. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin emphasized that Boland's round-the-wicket deliveries were crucial against Indian left-handed batters, marking him as a game-changer for the Aussies.

Boland's impressive performance saw him claiming a total of 21 wickets in three matches, with an outstanding average of 13.19 and a best of 6/45. His ability to constantly trouble Indian batsmen, including dismissing star player Virat Kohli four times, made him a significant asset for the Australian team.

While acknowledging Pat Cummins' commendable performance, Ashwin stressed that without Boland's involvement, the series outcome might have favored India. He praised the series as a showcase of cricketing excellence, acknowledging the fierce competition that kept audiences engaged until the final moments.

