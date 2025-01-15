Mensik's Stunning Upset: Czech Teen Topples Casper Ruud at Australian Open
Czech teenager Jakub Mensik shocked the tennis world by defeating Norway's Casper Ruud in the Australian Open, winning 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4. The 19-year-old's victory in the tournament's third round marked a significant career milestone, while Ruud became the fourth top 10 seed to exit early.
In a surprising turn of events at the Australian Open, 19-year-old Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic defeated Casper Ruud. This remarkable 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory unfolded on a dramatic night at Margaret Court Arena.
This win propels Mensik to the third round, equaling his best Grand Slam performances achieved previously at the U.S. Open. As Mensik celebrates this milestone, Ruud's defeat marks him as the fourth top 10 seed eliminated prematurely from the tournament.
Mensik concluded the match with an outstanding forehand winner, ensuring his place in the headlines and showcasing the potential of a promising new talent in the world of tennis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
