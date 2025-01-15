Sven-Goran Eriksson's Financial Legacy: A Tale of Mismanagement and Debts

Sven-Goran Eriksson, the legendary Swedish football manager and the first foreigner to guide England's national team, died burdened by financial woes after years of mismanagement, with debts totaling over 3.8 million pounds. Eriksson's financial difficulties persisted despite possessing assets worth 4.8 million pounds, leading to a debt crisis exacerbated by his tax obligations.

Eriksson, who managed England from 2001 to 2006, owed a significant portion to HM Revenue and Customs in the UK, a total of 7.25 million pounds, according to reports from Swedish media. This debt accrual was a result of complex financial missteps, including an incident involving the loss of 10 million pounds to a financial adviser.

He openly admitted his struggles with managing finances effectively, often unaware of his exact financial standing. Eriksson passed away in August last year at the age of 76, having announced his terminal illness due to pancreatic cancer earlier, leaving behind a financial legacy marked by mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)