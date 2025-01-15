Coco Gauff's Escape Room Celebration Plan

Australian Open hopeful Coco Gauff is contemplating a unique way to mark her 21st birthday: solving an escape room instead of throwing a big Miami party.

Her victory in a tense second-round match against Jodie Burrage at Melbourne Park demonstrated her comfort in tight situations. Despite a challenging set, Gauff emerged victorious, moving on to face Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Burrage, though falling short, found solace in her performance, reflecting on her journey and reaffirming her passion for tennis amidst past struggles with injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)