Coco Gauff's Escape Room Celebration Plan

Australian Open contender Coco Gauff plans to celebrate her 21st birthday by attempting an escape room rather than hosting a big party. Gauff showcased her ability to thrive under pressure by overcoming Jodie Burrage in the second round, subsequently setting up a match against Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:47 IST
Australian Open hopeful Coco Gauff is contemplating a unique way to mark her 21st birthday: solving an escape room instead of throwing a big Miami party.

Her victory in a tense second-round match against Jodie Burrage at Melbourne Park demonstrated her comfort in tight situations. Despite a challenging set, Gauff emerged victorious, moving on to face Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Burrage, though falling short, found solace in her performance, reflecting on her journey and reaffirming her passion for tennis amidst past struggles with injuries.

