High-Stakes Diplomacy: Taiwan's Tense Talks with Trump Administration Amid China's Saber-Rattling
Taiwan's National Security Council head, Joseph Wu, has traveled to the U.S. to discuss tensions with Trump's administration following Chinese military exercises. While Taiwan denies any imposition of China's sovereignty, the U.S. and Taiwan condemn China's actions, amidst ongoing U.S.-China tensions on multiple fronts.
In a striking diplomatic move, Joseph Wu, head of Taiwan's National Security Council, has arrived in the United States for high-level discussions with the Trump administration. These talks come days after China's military conducted significant war games around Taiwan, signaling heightened tensions in the region.
Taiwan's representative office in Washington refrained from commenting on Wu's visit. Earlier in the week, China completed a round of military exercises, including long-range, live-fire drills in the East China Sea. This form of display from Beijing marks a notable escalation in its posture towards Taiwan.
Tensions have been fueled by Chinese criticism of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and the recent visit to Asia by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Despite lacking formal diplomatic relations, the United States remains Taiwan's greatest ally and arms provider, continually condemning China's aggressive maneuvers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
