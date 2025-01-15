Left Menu

Punjab FC Aims for Historic Double Against Mumbai City FC

Punjab FC hosts Mumbai City FC in the ISL, as they strive for their first league double over the Islanders. Punjab is battling form issues, while Mumbai seeks to improve defensive solidity after recent setbacks. Key players and suspension details might impact the crucial tie at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

ISL action (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab FC is set to face Mumbai City FC at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Thursday. Punjab aims to claim their first-ever league double over the Islanders, while Mumbai looks to extend their unbeaten away streak and rectify recent defensive lapses.

PFC has witnessed two consecutive home defeats, including a narrow 0-1 loss to Kerala Blasters FC, and another defeat would mark their longest home losing streak in ISL history. This game is crucial for Punjab, as failing to score could see them go goalless in back-to-back home matches for the first time.

Mumbai City FC comes into this match unbeaten in their last five away games, although they've conceded multiple goals recently. The Islanders aim to address this defensive vulnerability as they face a Punjab side that relies heavily on Slovenian striker Luka Majcen. Key players suspended include Lallianzuala Chhangte for Mumbai and Nikhil Prabhu alongside Khaiminthang Lhungdim for Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

