Six Nations Squad Drama: French Players Cleared for Action

In a dramatic turn of events, France's Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou are prepared for action in the Six Nations, following their selection to a 42-man squad that includes renowned halfbacks Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

Last month's Argentine court decision to dismiss aggravated rape charges against Auradou and Jegou marks a pivotal moment, allowing the pair to rejoin international duty. Accused since July of participating in a gang rape in Mendoza, Argentina, they have consistently proclaimed their innocence, asserting the encounter was consensual. The case remains contentious, as the plaintiff has appealed, with the next court hearing slated for February 10.

Meanwhile, rugby fans will see the much-anticipated return of scrumhalf Dupont to the Six Nations after his absence last year due to Olympics duty. Flyhalf Ntamack, sidelined since August 2023 due to injury, is another key player who aims to reclaim his position in the upcoming tournament.

