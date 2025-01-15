Investigation Unveils U.S. Defense Secretary's Secretive Hospitalization

An investigation released on Wednesday has shed light on U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's undisclosed 2024 hospitalization, emphasizing that his preference for privacy resulted in significant communication lapses within the government.

According to the Pentagon's Inspector General, Austin was administered several medications on the morning of January 2, potentially influencing his cognitive functions while he remained in sole command.

Notably, the transfer of Austin's authority to Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks occurred at 2:22 p.m. The Pentagon had earlier refuted claims that medication usage could have impaired his decision-making abilities, with Spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder asserting there were no indications of compromised judgment.

