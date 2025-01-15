Left Menu

Investigation Unveils U.S. Defense Secretary's Secretive Hospitalization

A report reveals that privacy concerns led to notification failures during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's secret 2024 hospitalization. Several medications potentially affecting cognitive functions were administered before command transfer. The Pentagon previously denied such medication use impacting his judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

An investigation released on Wednesday has shed light on U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's undisclosed 2024 hospitalization, emphasizing that his preference for privacy resulted in significant communication lapses within the government.

According to the Pentagon's Inspector General, Austin was administered several medications on the morning of January 2, potentially influencing his cognitive functions while he remained in sole command.

Notably, the transfer of Austin's authority to Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks occurred at 2:22 p.m. The Pentagon had earlier refuted claims that medication usage could have impaired his decision-making abilities, with Spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder asserting there were no indications of compromised judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

