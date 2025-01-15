Left Menu

Justice Bhalla Leads Haryana Olympic Association

Former Justice H S Bhalla has been appointed as the administrator of the Haryana Olympic Association. His leadership aims to bring transparency and fairness to sports in Haryana, fostering a positive direction for the state's sports teams and ensuring the athletes' interests are prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:59 IST
  • India

Former Justice H S Bhalla has taken on the role of administrator for the Haryana Olympic Association, marking a significant transition for sports in the state.

An HOA representative confirmed that Justice Bhalla is currently the chairperson of the Haryana Second Law Commission. His new appointment was announced recently, signaling a fresh chapter for the association.

Justice Bhalla's tenure is expected to lead Haryana's sports teams under the Indian Olympic Association's umbrella, with a focus on transparency and athlete welfare, a spokesperson assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

