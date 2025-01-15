Left Menu

Soorma Hockey Club Triumphs Over Odisha Warriors in Thrilling Encounter

Soorma Hockey Club maintained their strong start to the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 by defeating Odisha Warriors 2-1. Goals from Hina Bano and Sonam secured the victory, while Freeke Moes scored for Warriors. Despite Odisha's efforts, Soorma's defense ensured their second consecutive win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:36 IST
Team Soorma Hockey Club (Photo: HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, the Soorma Hockey Club extended their undefeated streak in the Women's Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 with a narrow 2-1 victory over Odisha Warriors.

Soorma's Hina Bano initiated the scoring early in the match, deftly deflecting a pass into the net. The Warriors responded with significant offensive pressure, highlighted by Baljeet Kaur's aggressive attacks, but struggled to find an equalizer as Savita, Soorma's goalkeeper, consistently thwarted their efforts.

Despite Freeke Moes' late goal reigniting hope for the Warriors, Sonam's earlier strike ensured Soorma maintained a comfortable two-goal cushion heading into the final minutes, ultimately capturing their second consecutive victory in the league this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

