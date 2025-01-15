Soorma Hockey Club Triumphs Over Odisha Warriors in Thrilling Encounter

In a compelling match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, the Soorma Hockey Club extended their undefeated streak in the Women's Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 with a narrow 2-1 victory over Odisha Warriors.

Soorma's Hina Bano initiated the scoring early in the match, deftly deflecting a pass into the net. The Warriors responded with significant offensive pressure, highlighted by Baljeet Kaur's aggressive attacks, but struggled to find an equalizer as Savita, Soorma's goalkeeper, consistently thwarted their efforts.

Despite Freeke Moes' late goal reigniting hope for the Warriors, Sonam's earlier strike ensured Soorma maintained a comfortable two-goal cushion heading into the final minutes, ultimately capturing their second consecutive victory in the league this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)