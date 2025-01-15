Alessandro Alunni Bravi Bids Farewell to Sauber F1 Team
Alessandro Alunni Bravi is leaving his role as team representative and managing director at Sauber by the end of this month. Sauber will become an Audi factory team in 2026, and the departure marks a shift alongside other changes like Mike Krack's new role at Aston Martin.
Alessandro Alunni Bravi, the managing director and team representative for Sauber, is set to leave his position at the end of this month, according to a statement from the Swiss Formula One team on Wednesday. Bravi, who joined Sauber in 2017 and was elevated to managing director in 2022, has served as the team's public face since 2023.
Bravi described the upcoming transition as emotional, noting, 'Since I joined in 2017, I have seen this team grow and change beyond what anyone could have imagined.' The move comes as Sauber prepares to transform into an Audi factory outfit by 2026, alongside other leadership shifts in Formula 1.
Bravi's departure is the second notable leadership change in Formula 1 this month, following Mike Krack's appointment as chief trackside officer at Aston Martin, where Andy Cowell steps into the role of team principal. Meanwhile, Red Bull's seasoned sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley, is anticipated to take over as Audi team principal later this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
