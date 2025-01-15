India's Dominance in Kho Kho World Cup: A Commanding Victory Over Peru

The Indian men's team clinched their spot in the quarterfinals of the Kho Kho World Cup after a formidable 70-38 victory over Peru on Wednesday.

Displaying remarkable prowess and strategic dominance, the Men in Blue have established themselves as a formidable force in the tournament, leaving little doubt about their championship potential.

The team got off to a strong start, dominating the opening stages. Despite Peru's momentary defensive stand in Turn 2, India maintained control under the leadership of Wazir Pratik Waikar, closing the first round with a hefty 36-point lead. The team sustained their momentum, with Aditya Pote, Siva Reddy, and Sachin Bhargo delivering stellar performances, elevating the score to 70 by Turn 4.

