India's Dominance in Kho Kho World Cup: A Commanding Victory Over Peru

The Indian men's team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Kho Kho World Cup with a decisive 70-38 win against Peru. Demonstrating tactical brilliance and athletic might, India controlled the game throughout, with stellar performances from Pratik Waikar, Aditya Pote, Siva Reddy, and Sachin Bhargo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:16 IST
The Indian men's team clinched their spot in the quarterfinals of the Kho Kho World Cup after a formidable 70-38 victory over Peru on Wednesday.

Displaying remarkable prowess and strategic dominance, the Men in Blue have established themselves as a formidable force in the tournament, leaving little doubt about their championship potential.

The team got off to a strong start, dominating the opening stages. Despite Peru's momentary defensive stand in Turn 2, India maintained control under the leadership of Wazir Pratik Waikar, closing the first round with a hefty 36-point lead. The team sustained their momentum, with Aditya Pote, Siva Reddy, and Sachin Bhargo delivering stellar performances, elevating the score to 70 by Turn 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

