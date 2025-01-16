Left Menu

Inter Milan Stumbles in Title Race After Bologna Draw

Inter Milan missed a chance to gain a stronger foothold in the Serie A title race, drawing 2-2 against Bologna. Despite closing the gap on Napoli, Inter remains just above Atalanta with their winning streak halted. Bologna's early lead and equalizer were countered by efforts from Dumfries and Martínez.

Updated: 16-01-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Inter Milan faltered in its bid to press home a title advantage, drawing 2-2 with Bologna despite earlier misses from title rivals in Serie A.

Inter inched closer to league leader Napoli with a game in hand, yet remains only a point clear of Atalanta, after Atalanta's series of draws.

The match broke Inter's six-game winning run, as Bologna, holding steady in eighth place, started strongly with Nikola Moro's deflected goal, countered by an immediate Dumfries response and Martínez's halftime goal, only for Emil Holm to clinch an equalizer with a deflected shot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

