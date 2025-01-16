Courtside Conversations: Djokovic's Innovative Take on On-Court Coaching

In an unprecedented move at the 2025 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic has welcomed on-court coaching, a practice historically banned in tennis. With 'coaching pods' now part of the court setup, the Serbian ace believes this innovative approach can give him a strategic edge in his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title.

Although Djokovic supports the initiative, he underscores the importance of maintaining tactical privacy. The potential for sensitive information to be publicly shared raises concerns, as it could compromise match strategies. Despite the excitement surrounding social media buzz, Djokovic insists some boundaries must remain intact.

Meanwhile, reigning women's champion Aryna Sabalenka opts to keep her team seated in the stands, finding comfort and familiarity there. The change reflects a broader debate in tennis over incorporating new technologies, as figures like Alexander Zverev recognize the global trend towards modernization within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)