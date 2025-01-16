Left Menu

Courtside Conversations: Djokovic's Innovative Take on On-Court Coaching

Novak Djokovic embraces on-court coaching during the 2025 Australian Open, in a controversial move bringing coaches closer to players. While the initiative seeks to provide tactical advantages, Djokovic emphasizes the need for discretion. Champion Aryna Sabalenka chooses the traditional setup, reflecting ongoing debates about the sport’s modernization.

Updated: 16-01-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:22 IST
Djokovic

In an unprecedented move at the 2025 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic has welcomed on-court coaching, a practice historically banned in tennis. With 'coaching pods' now part of the court setup, the Serbian ace believes this innovative approach can give him a strategic edge in his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title.

Although Djokovic supports the initiative, he underscores the importance of maintaining tactical privacy. The potential for sensitive information to be publicly shared raises concerns, as it could compromise match strategies. Despite the excitement surrounding social media buzz, Djokovic insists some boundaries must remain intact.

Meanwhile, reigning women's champion Aryna Sabalenka opts to keep her team seated in the stands, finding comfort and familiarity there. The change reflects a broader debate in tennis over incorporating new technologies, as figures like Alexander Zverev recognize the global trend towards modernization within the sport.

