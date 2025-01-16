Pakistan's Spin Strategy Aims for Dominance in Multan Test Showdown

Pakistan is banking on its proven spin strategy to gain an edge over the West Indies in the forthcoming two-Test series starting Friday. Both teams, presently at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings, are looking to climb up with decisive performances.

The first Test in Multan will be played on a pitch that previously helped Pakistani spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali counter England's robust 'Bazball' strategy effectively. The pitch was tactically dried using industrial-sized fans and patio heaters, highlighting Pakistan's focus on utilizing home conditions to their advantage.

Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, stressed the significance of home conditions, aiming to extend the momentum gained during the successful series against England. Although Pakistan has faced challenges under Masood's leadership, the team remains optimistic about utilizing their spin prowess, which previously secured them victories against formidable opponents.

