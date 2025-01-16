Yuvraj Singh Advocates Domestic Cricket for Struggling Stars

In a time of introspection for Indian cricket, Yuvraj Singh has voiced a clear message: struggling stars must return to their domestic roots. The former India standout suggests that re-engaging with domestic cricket is crucial for players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, which might revitalize their form.

The call from Singh comes after India's defeats against Australia and a historic home whitewash by New Zealand, situations which have spurred national debate. According to Singh, domestic cricket offers invaluable practice that could restore a player's rhythm.

As fans and critics ponder the leadership of Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir amid these challenges, Singh's insights press the importance of looking beyond immediate results, encouraging a broader perspective on the team's long-term performance trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)