D Gukesh Returns to Chess Arena at Tata Steel Tournament

Grandmaster D Gukesh is poised for his first significant test since clinching the World Championship title, as he embarks on his journey at the renowned Tata Steel Chess tournament starting Friday.

Gukesh's return marks a key moment following his absence from the World Rapid and Blitz events. He leads a contingent of five Indian players making their debut at this prestigious competition, often dubbed the 'Wimbledon of Chess' for its historical significance since 1938.

Competing alongside Gukesh is world number four Arjun Erigaisi, noted for his exceptional form in 2024. The event also features R Praggnanandhaa and Leon Luke Mendonca, among others, while top-ranked Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura are notable absentees. Fabiano Caruana emerges as the top seed, promising a competitive tournament underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)