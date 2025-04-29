Left Menu

Maersk Navigates Choppy Waters: Balancing Trade Tensions and Shipping Schedules

Maersk has maintained its trans-Pacific sailings despite the trade war between the US and China. Meanwhile, Hapag-Lloyd reports a 30% cancellation in shipments to the US. Companies are exploring different strategies amidst tariff uncertainties, with both the US and China hinting at potentially easing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:42 IST
Maersk Navigates Choppy Waters: Balancing Trade Tensions and Shipping Schedules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Maersk announced on Tuesday that it has successfully maintained its trans-Pacific shipping schedule, despite the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. The company has, however, downsized some of its vessels in response to the uncertainty fueled by U.S. import tariffs.

Meanwhile, German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd reported a substantial 30% cancellation rate on shipments to the United States originating from China, citing fears stemming from the trade conflict. Maersk indicated that its clients are adopting varied strategies for managing this period of uncertainty.

While some customers proceed with their plans, others are diverting shipments to alternative markets or opting to delay, waiting in anticipation of a resolution. In response, Maersk is committed to continual evaluation and adaptation to meet demand, including substituting larger ships with smaller ones to better align with the current trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025