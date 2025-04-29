Maersk Navigates Choppy Waters: Balancing Trade Tensions and Shipping Schedules
Maersk has maintained its trans-Pacific sailings despite the trade war between the US and China. Meanwhile, Hapag-Lloyd reports a 30% cancellation in shipments to the US. Companies are exploring different strategies amidst tariff uncertainties, with both the US and China hinting at potentially easing trade tensions.
Maersk announced on Tuesday that it has successfully maintained its trans-Pacific shipping schedule, despite the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. The company has, however, downsized some of its vessels in response to the uncertainty fueled by U.S. import tariffs.
Meanwhile, German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd reported a substantial 30% cancellation rate on shipments to the United States originating from China, citing fears stemming from the trade conflict. Maersk indicated that its clients are adopting varied strategies for managing this period of uncertainty.
While some customers proceed with their plans, others are diverting shipments to alternative markets or opting to delay, waiting in anticipation of a resolution. In response, Maersk is committed to continual evaluation and adaptation to meet demand, including substituting larger ships with smaller ones to better align with the current trade environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maersk
- trans-Pacific
- shipping
- trade war
- U.S.
- China
- tariffs
- Hapag-Lloyd
- trade tensions
- import duties
ALSO READ
Shrimp Trade Shaken: Trump's Tariffs Stir Global Seafood Market
U.S. Tariffs: A Threat to Global Economic Stability
China's Strategic Shift: From Diplomacy to Defiance in Trade Tensions
China's Wartime Footing and Diplomatic Push Against U.S. Tariffs
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Visit Amid US-China Trade Tensions