Shadman Islam's Century Fuels Bangladesh Lead in Test Thriller

In a thrilling test match, Bangladesh's opener Shadman Islam struck a blazing century, elevating his team to a narrow lead in the second and final test against Zimbabwe.

Shadman achieved his career-best score of 120, pushing Bangladesh to 291-7 at stumps on the second day. Despite his efforts, a stirring performance from debutant Vincent Masekesa, who claimed 3-44, kept Zimbabwe in contention by preventing Bangladesh from gaining complete control.

With Zimbabwe leading the series 1-0, hopes remain as high as tensions, especially after a dramatic day of play that witnessed both top performances and pivotal wickets.

