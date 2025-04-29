Shadman Islam's Century Fuels Bangladesh Lead in Test Thriller
Bangladesh's Shadman Islam scored a career-best 120 to provide his team with a lead in the second test against Zimbabwe. Debutant Vincent Masekesa's 3-44 for Zimbabwe prevented Bangladesh from taking full control. The match remains tense with Zimbabwe leading the series 1-0.
In a thrilling test match, Bangladesh's opener Shadman Islam struck a blazing century, elevating his team to a narrow lead in the second and final test against Zimbabwe.
Shadman achieved his career-best score of 120, pushing Bangladesh to 291-7 at stumps on the second day. Despite his efforts, a stirring performance from debutant Vincent Masekesa, who claimed 3-44, kept Zimbabwe in contention by preventing Bangladesh from gaining complete control.
With Zimbabwe leading the series 1-0, hopes remain as high as tensions, especially after a dramatic day of play that witnessed both top performances and pivotal wickets.
