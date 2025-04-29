Left Menu

Shadman Islam's Century Fuels Bangladesh Lead in Test Thriller

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam scored a career-best 120 to provide his team with a lead in the second test against Zimbabwe. Debutant Vincent Masekesa's 3-44 for Zimbabwe prevented Bangladesh from taking full control. The match remains tense with Zimbabwe leading the series 1-0.

Updated: 29-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a thrilling test match, Bangladesh's opener Shadman Islam struck a blazing century, elevating his team to a narrow lead in the second and final test against Zimbabwe.

Shadman achieved his career-best score of 120, pushing Bangladesh to 291-7 at stumps on the second day. Despite his efforts, a stirring performance from debutant Vincent Masekesa, who claimed 3-44, kept Zimbabwe in contention by preventing Bangladesh from gaining complete control.

With Zimbabwe leading the series 1-0, hopes remain as high as tensions, especially after a dramatic day of play that witnessed both top performances and pivotal wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

