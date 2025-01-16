Left Menu

Shane Watson's Sudden Exit: PSL's Foreign Coach Challenge

Shane Watson has parted ways with Quetta Gladiators, ending his coaching contract prematurely after just one year. Mutual differences over ignored suggestions and attitude issues led to the separation. This follows a pattern, as foreign coaches like Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillispie have also recently resigned.

Lahore | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:07 IST
Shane Watson's Sudden Exit: PSL's Foreign Coach Challenge
Shane Watson
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder, has terminated his coaching contract with the Pakistan Super League franchise, Quetta Gladiators, just halfway through his two-year deal.

Quetta Gladiators' owner Nadeem Omar stated that Watson will not be joining the team for the upcoming 10th edition of the league, as both parties decided to part ways amicably.

Sources indicate that Watson felt sidelined, as his input was largely ignored during the player draft process, while the franchise cited issues with his attitude. This departure is part of a trend, with other foreign coaches such as Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillispie also leaving their positions prematurely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

