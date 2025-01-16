Sinner's Comeback and Drama in Melbourne: Australian Open Thrills

Defending champion Jannik Sinner displayed resilience as he overcame an early hurdle to advance to the third round at the Australian Open on Thursday, while Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca's debut Grand Slam bid concluded in the second round.

Top contenders Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, and Elena Rybakina moved forward as the sunshine replaced Melbourne's rain. Sinner's compatriot Jasmine Paolini and 10th seed Danielle Collins, who battled past Destanee Aiava, also progressed despite Collins' cheeky wave to booing fans.

Fonseca's previous victory against ninth seed Rublev had fans anticipating his match with Lorenzo Sonego. It turned into a five-set thriller, with Fonseca narrowly missing out. The competition remains fierce, with several notable American players advancing to the third round.

(With inputs from agencies.)