Corporate India Joins the Race to Olympic Glory: A Vision for 2047

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called on corporations to adopt individual sports, supporting India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics and become a top-five global sports performer by 2047. He emphasized the role of Public-Private Partnerships and corporate contributions towards developing sports infrastructure and athlete programs across the country.

In a significant move to strengthen India's sports ecosystem, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged corporate leaders to adopt one sport each. This initiative is part of India's broader effort to host the 2036 Olympic Games and climb the ranks to be among the top-five global sports performers by 2047.

The minister highlighted the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in bridging the gap between aspirations and execution, focusing on sustainable sports infrastructure and talent development. Mandaviya proposed a vision aligning corporate CSR investments with dedicated sports branding and athlete support.

More than 40 corporate entities attended the first-ever Open House session with the minister, discussing strategies to enhance the sports infrastructure, especially in rural areas. Industry leaders hailed the initiative as a potential game-changer for India's sports prospects, with aims to improve the nation's medal tally by the 2036 Olympics.

