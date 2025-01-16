Left Menu

Teen Sensation Tien Topples Medvedev in Historic Australian Open Upset

Learner Tien, a 19-year-old, became the youngest American man since Pete Sampras to reach the Australian Open third round, beating Daniil Medvedev. The marathon match lasted nearly five hours. Tien's audacity and skill led to an unexpected victory against a seasoned player, marking a significant moment in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:59 IST
Teen Sensation Tien Topples Medvedev in Historic Australian Open Upset
  • Country:
  • Australia

Learner Tien, a 19-year-old Californian, stunned the tennis world by defeating Daniil Medvedev in a gripping five-set match, becoming the youngest American man since Pete Sampras to reach the Australian Open's third round.

The match, lasting 4 hours and 49 minutes, saw Tien outperform Medvedev with tenacity and precision, amid Medvedev's frequent displays of frustration. Despite significant pressure and a late-night rain delay, Tien showcased remarkable resilience and composure.

Tien's victory over the fifth-seed Medvedev marks a milestone, highlighting his potential in the world of tennis. His youthful exuberance and tactical prowess signal a bright future for the young player, who just turned professional after a brief college stint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025