Teen Sensation Tien Topples Medvedev in Historic Australian Open Upset

Learner Tien, a 19-year-old Californian, stunned the tennis world by defeating Daniil Medvedev in a gripping five-set match, becoming the youngest American man since Pete Sampras to reach the Australian Open's third round.

The match, lasting 4 hours and 49 minutes, saw Tien outperform Medvedev with tenacity and precision, amid Medvedev's frequent displays of frustration. Despite significant pressure and a late-night rain delay, Tien showcased remarkable resilience and composure.

Tien's victory over the fifth-seed Medvedev marks a milestone, highlighting his potential in the world of tennis. His youthful exuberance and tactical prowess signal a bright future for the young player, who just turned professional after a brief college stint.

(With inputs from agencies.)