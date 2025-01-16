India Dominates Bhutan to Secure Kho Kho World Cup Quarterfinal Spot

Continuing their unbeaten streak, the Indian men's team defeated Bhutan with a resounding 71-34 victory to enter the quarterfinals of the Kho Kho World Cup on Thursday. This win also ensured India's top position in Group A.

The match highlighted India's formidable attacking capabilities, scoring 32 points in the first turn. Their defensive maneuvering was equally impressive, successfully restricting Bhutan to merely 18 points over three batches, demonstrating strategic adeptness and clever opposition management.

Key to India's dominance was Nikhil, who excelled in the third turn, enabling the team to secure an additional 36 points. India accumulated 18 sky dives, two post-dive points, and eight running touch points, underscoring their superior coordination and teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)