Sixth Day Surprises at the Australian Open

  • Country:
  • Australia

On the sixth day of the Australian Open, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showcased her resilience by advancing to the fourth round after defeating Denmark's Clara Tauson in a challenging match. Despite an early setback, Sabalenka secured a 7-6(5) 6-4 victory.

In another exciting encounter, Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova moved into the fourth round, overpowering Germany's Laura Siegemund with a dominant 6-1 6-2 win. Siegemund, aged 36, was the oldest competitor in the women's draw, having previously defeated Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

The day's events included a range of thrilling fixtures, from Novak Djokovic's evening match against Tomas Machac to Naomi Osaka's anticipated showdown with Belinda Bencic. Tennis fans can expect continued excitement as the tournament unfolds.

