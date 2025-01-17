Sixth Day Surprises at the Australian Open

On the sixth day of the Australian Open, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showcased her resilience by advancing to the fourth round after defeating Denmark's Clara Tauson in a challenging match. Despite an early setback, Sabalenka secured a 7-6(5) 6-4 victory.

In another exciting encounter, Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova moved into the fourth round, overpowering Germany's Laura Siegemund with a dominant 6-1 6-2 win. Siegemund, aged 36, was the oldest competitor in the women's draw, having previously defeated Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

The day's events included a range of thrilling fixtures, from Novak Djokovic's evening match against Tomas Machac to Naomi Osaka's anticipated showdown with Belinda Bencic. Tennis fans can expect continued excitement as the tournament unfolds.

