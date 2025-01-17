Teen Tennis Sensation: Learner Tien Stuns Medvedev at Australian Open

Learner Tien pulled off an unexpected victory at the Australian Open, defeating three-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set match, advancing to the third round.

The 19-year-old American qualifier celebrated his triumph with a pizza, highlighting his youthful spirit after the exhausting nearly five-hour duel.

Tien's win makes him the youngest American man to reach such a stage at this tournament since Pete Sampras in 1990, signaling an emerging wave of teenage talent in tennis.

