Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs on Day Six of the Australian Open

The sixth day of the Australian Open delivered a series of electrifying matches, with multiple top seeds making it through to the next round. Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run, defeating Nuno Borges in a four-set match at Rod Laver Arena.

In other significant matches, German second seed Alexander Zverev dominated over Briton Jacob Fearnley on Margaret Court Arena and will now face either Ugo Humbert or Arthur Fils. Meanwhile, America's Tommy Paul secured a decisive win against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, winning the last 10 games of the match.

Women's top seed, Aryna Sabalenka, advanced to the fourth round after overcoming Denmark's Clara Tauson, despite struggling with break points. Among the other highlights, Paula Badosa and Donna Vekic displayed resilience, securing their positions in the fourth round amid challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)