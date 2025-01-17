Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs on Day Six of the Australian Open

Day six of the Australian Open saw exciting match-ups with top seeds advancing. Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Tommy Paul moved to the fourth round, while Paula Badosa and Donna Vekic overcame challenges to secure their spots. Aryna Sabalenka, among other top players, also progressed despite encountering difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:53 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs on Day Six of the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

The sixth day of the Australian Open delivered a series of electrifying matches, with multiple top seeds making it through to the next round. Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run, defeating Nuno Borges in a four-set match at Rod Laver Arena.

In other significant matches, German second seed Alexander Zverev dominated over Briton Jacob Fearnley on Margaret Court Arena and will now face either Ugo Humbert or Arthur Fils. Meanwhile, America's Tommy Paul secured a decisive win against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, winning the last 10 games of the match.

Women's top seed, Aryna Sabalenka, advanced to the fourth round after overcoming Denmark's Clara Tauson, despite struggling with break points. Among the other highlights, Paula Badosa and Donna Vekic displayed resilience, securing their positions in the fourth round amid challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025