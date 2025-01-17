Left Menu

Sabalenka, Alcaraz Shine Amidst Challenging Australian Open Conditions

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka battled through challenging conditions to secure a fourth-round spot at the Australian Open. Despite a shaky display, she triumphed over Clara Tauson, maintaining her winning streak. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz displayed his prowess, advancing comfortably to the next round alongside other notable performers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:18 IST
Sabalenka, Alcaraz Shine Amidst Challenging Australian Open Conditions
Aryna Sabalenka

In the face of challenging weather, Aryna Sabalenka persevered to reach the Australian Open's fourth round on Friday. Despite a shaky start against Clara Tauson, Sabalenka clinched victory with a 7-6(5) 6-4 scoreline, pushing her winning streak to 17 matches at the tournament.

While Sabalenka faced tough conditions, Carlos Alcaraz impressed fans with his performance. He advanced to the fourth round after defeating Nuno Borges, even though he dropped a set. Other players like Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic also aimed for success in Melbourne's demanding environment.

As the competition intensified, Alexander Zverev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova secured their spots in the next round. Amidst the turmoil of unpredictable weather, players like Donna Vekic and Paula Badosa overcame adversities, showcasing resilience and skill at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025