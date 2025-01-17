Sabalenka, Alcaraz Shine Amidst Challenging Australian Open Conditions

In the face of challenging weather, Aryna Sabalenka persevered to reach the Australian Open's fourth round on Friday. Despite a shaky start against Clara Tauson, Sabalenka clinched victory with a 7-6(5) 6-4 scoreline, pushing her winning streak to 17 matches at the tournament.

While Sabalenka faced tough conditions, Carlos Alcaraz impressed fans with his performance. He advanced to the fourth round after defeating Nuno Borges, even though he dropped a set. Other players like Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic also aimed for success in Melbourne's demanding environment.

As the competition intensified, Alexander Zverev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova secured their spots in the next round. Amidst the turmoil of unpredictable weather, players like Donna Vekic and Paula Badosa overcame adversities, showcasing resilience and skill at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)