Teen Titans Rise at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz, the tennis prodigy himself, has been closely watching a new generation of talent at the Australian Open. Among the young athletes making a statement are 19-year-old Learner Tien, who managed to upset fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, as well as Joao Fonseca from Brazil and Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic. Both Fonseca and Mensik showcased their skills by knocking out top-10 seeds, causing quite the stir.

Speaking to reporters after his fourth-round victory, the 21-year-old Spaniard expressed genuine admiration for his youthful counterparts. "I watched a little bit of Tien last night, and it was incredible. I was surprised a little bit about his level," Alcaraz noted. Despite being only two years their senior, he believes these debutants hold immense potential in the game.

Alcaraz playfully refrained from offering substantial advice, humorously suggesting just not to defeat him. However, he firmly recognized their talent and growing experience in Grand Slam tournaments. As they gain more experience, Alcaraz predicts they'll become even more formidable players in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)