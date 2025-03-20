Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Distances Himself from Tennis Lawsuit

Carlos Alcaraz, world number three, distances himself from the class-action lawsuit filed by the PTPA against tennis governing bodies. The lawsuit accuses the ATP and WTA of anti-competitive practices. Alcaraz was surprised to find his past criticisms included without his knowledge and does not support the action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:56 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, currently ranked world number three, has distanced himself from a recent class-action lawsuit filed by the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) against the sport's governing bodies. The lawsuit, initiated by PTPA founders Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, targets the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation, and International Tennis Integrity Agency, accusing them of anti-competitive behavior.

In a surprising development, Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, was quoted in the lawsuit's 163-page document criticizing the hectic tennis calendar—a remark he made last September. Speaking at the Miami Open, Alcaraz expressed his surprise, stating he was unaware his comments were included and that he does not support the lawsuit, as he was not informed of it in advance.

Despite ATP's dismissal of the PTPA's claims as divisive, Vasek Pospisil revealed substantial support for the group's initiatives from over 300 players, including top stars. Australian player Nick Kyrgios, also named as a plaintiff, highlighted the lawsuit as a significant moment for players' voices. However, Alcaraz maintained, "There are things I agree with and other things I don't agree with," reaffirming his stance against the lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

