Left Menu

Djokovic Disagrees with Some Aspects of PTPA's Lawsuit Against Tennis Governing Bodies

Novak Djokovic expressed his disagreement with certain aspects of a class-action lawsuit filed by the Professional Tennis Players' Association against tennis governing bodies. While acknowledging the need for change, he emphasized his commitment to unity within the sport and his ongoing efforts for improved player representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:49 IST
Djokovic Disagrees with Some Aspects of PTPA's Lawsuit Against Tennis Governing Bodies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Novak Djokovic has publicly voiced his disagreement with aspects of a lawsuit initiated by the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) against tennis governing bodies, including the ATP and WTA. Filed in a New York court, the lawsuit accuses these organizations of anti-competitive practices.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner and co-founder of the PTPA with Canada's Vasek Pospisil, refrained from joining the lawsuit alongside 12 current and former players. He emphasized the need for others to take an active role, having been deeply involved in tennis politics himself.

The lawsuit challenges policies on prize money, ranking systems, and the sport's extensive calendar. Despite acknowledging the lawsuit's potential merits, Djokovic advocates for player representation without creating division, stressing the importance of unified efforts to elevate the players' position globally in tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025