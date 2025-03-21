Djokovic Disagrees with Some Aspects of PTPA's Lawsuit Against Tennis Governing Bodies

In a recent development, Novak Djokovic has publicly voiced his disagreement with aspects of a lawsuit initiated by the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) against tennis governing bodies, including the ATP and WTA. Filed in a New York court, the lawsuit accuses these organizations of anti-competitive practices.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner and co-founder of the PTPA with Canada's Vasek Pospisil, refrained from joining the lawsuit alongside 12 current and former players. He emphasized the need for others to take an active role, having been deeply involved in tennis politics himself.

The lawsuit challenges policies on prize money, ranking systems, and the sport's extensive calendar. Despite acknowledging the lawsuit's potential merits, Djokovic advocates for player representation without creating division, stressing the importance of unified efforts to elevate the players' position globally in tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)