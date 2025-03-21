Left Menu

Novak Djokovic's Stance on Controversial Tennis Lawsuit

Novak Djokovic expressed mixed feelings about a class-action lawsuit filed by the PTPA against tennis governing bodies. While he supports players' rights, he opted not to join the suit. The PTPA alleges anti-competitive practices and poor player welfare conditions, claims Djokovic finds partly agreeable but seeks to avoid divisiveness.

Updated: 21-03-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 08:22 IST
Novak Djokovic

In a significant development within the tennis world, Novak Djokovic, the renowned 24-time Grand Slam champion, expressed reservations on Thursday regarding a class-action lawsuit initiated by the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) against key governing entities in the sport.

The lawsuit, filed in a New York court earlier this week, challenges the practices of the ATP, WTA, and other organizations, accusing them of anti-competitive behaviors. Although Djokovic co-founded the PTPA, he is not among the plaintiffs and feels that fresh voices need to champion player rights, while he continues to focus on broader representation.

While highlighting certain strong points in the lawsuit, Djokovic remains committed to minimizing conflict within the sport. Meanwhile, reactions among players vary, with some, like Carlos Alcaraz, distancing themselves, and others like Nick Kyrgios, viewing the legal action as a pivotal moment for player advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

