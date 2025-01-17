Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant Set for ISL Showdown

Jamshedpur FC is set to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the JRD Tata Sports Complex for an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture on the upcoming Friday at 7:30 pm IST. Mohun Bagan dominates atop the points table with 35 points from 15 matches, including 11 victories and two draws.

Currently in fourth place, Jamshedpur FC gained 27 points from 14 matches. If victorious, they could close the gap with the Mariners, having played one less game. Their last significant winning streak occurred in 2022, with seven consecutive victories, including one against Mohun Bagan.

Mohun Bagan boasts a 12-game scoring streak and aims for another league double over Jamshedpur, a rivalry previously achieved against East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, and NorthEast United FC. Jamshedpur's play style is characterized by long lateral balls and solid aerial presence, crucial against the control-seeking Mariners with key player Manvir Singh on the brink of ISL history with his upcoming goal contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)