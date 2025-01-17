Left Menu

Doubt Looms Over Kohli's Ranji Trophy Participation Due To Niggle

Star cricketer Virat Kohli is in Delhi's provisional squad for the Ranji Trophy against Saurashtra but may not participate due to a neck niggle. While Rishabh Pant will play, he declined the captaincy, leaving Ayush Badoni in charge. Kohli's decision remains pending as per DDCA sources.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, a key player in India's cricket scene, has been listed in Delhi's provisional squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, yet uncertainties cloud his participation owing to a neck injury.

Kohli reportedly informed the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) of a neck niggle incurred during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney. Although his name appears on the team list, his actual involvement will not be clear until he gives an update to DDCA president Rohan Jaitley.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is set to make an appearance in the Ranji Trophy after seven years but has opted out of the captaincy role, allowing Ayush Badoni to continue. The BCCI has enforced a rule for centrally contracted players to play domestic cricket unless excused for significant reasons.

