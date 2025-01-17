Virat Kohli Set to Boost Delhi's Ranji Hopes Amid BCCI's Domestics Mandate
Virat Kohli is poised to join Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad, but his participation hinges on availability. With BCCI's new policy requiring domestic play for national selection, Indian stars face pressure to engage in local cricket. Kohli's potential return could rejuvenate Delhi and his own form.
In a strategic move set to bolster Delhi's lineup, cricket star Virat Kohli is poised to join the squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy fixtures. Sources from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) report that while Kohli is unlikely to feature in the initial match against Saurashtra on January 23, he may join for the clash with Railways starting on January 30.
This development comes amid the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s revamped directive mandating domestic match participation. BCCI's recent policy insists that to remain eligible for national selection and central contracts, players must participate in domestic games, fostering a robust cricket ecosystem. Exceptions to this rule are reserved for exceptional cases only.
Kohli's potential participation marks a significant return to domestic action, having last played a Ranji match in 2012. His presence is expected to uplift Delhi's current Ranji campaign. His form has recently been under scrutiny, following a string of underwhelming performances domestically and internationally.
