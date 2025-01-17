Djokovic Overcomes Challenges to Secure Australian Open Victory

Novak Djokovic navigated through breathing difficulties and a rowdy fan to claim victory against Tomas Machac at the Australian Open. Friday night's match saw Djokovic leveraging his Grand Slam experience to secure a straight-set win, moving him into the tournament's fourth round.

Djokovic, no stranger to success in Melbourne with ten previous titles, exhibited a commanding performance, dispensing Machac with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win. His victory is significant, considering Machac had bested him in their last meeting.

Addressing physical challenges, Djokovic required medical aid and took uncharacteristic breaks. However, by the final set, he regained rhythm. Post-match, Djokovic humorously acknowledged his age, showing sportsmanship toward an overly enthusiastic spectator during and after the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)