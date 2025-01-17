Left Menu

Shock Upsets and Surprises on Day Six of Australian Open

Day six at the Australian Open was filled with shocking upsets and intense matches. Olga Danilovic of Serbia upset Jessica Pegula, while Novak Djokovic maintained his winning streak. Naomi Osaka retired due to injury. Players like Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev advanced smoothly into the next rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:08 IST
The sixth day of the Australian Open witnessed a series of dramatic matches that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Serbia's Olga Danilovic delivered a startling upset by defeating seventh seed Jessica Pegula, setting up a clash with Spanish 11th seed Paula Badosa in the next round.

Meanwhile, French player Ugo Humbert advanced after compatriot Arthur Fils retired due to an injury. The much-anticipated Novak Djokovic match, however, saw no surprises as the Serbian star coasted past Tomas Machac to remain on track for his potential 11th Australian Open title.

In another highlight of the day, Naomi Osaka, a two-time champion, retired from her match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic due to injury. As the tournament progresses, the competition intensifies with top players like Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev smoothly advancing to the next stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

