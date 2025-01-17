Left Menu

Manu Bhaker Advocates for High-Quality Olympic Medals Amid Controversy

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has spoken out about the quality of Olympic medals after her bronze medals from the Paris Games began to peel. The issue has been raised by various athletes, prompting the IOC to announce replacements. Bhaker is now focused on training for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Updated: 17-01-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Indian shooting star Manu Bhaker has voiced concerns over the quality of Olympic medals following a widespread issue of peeling. Simmering dissatisfaction was further fueled when her own bronze medals from the Paris Games showed signs of peeling within days of receiving them.

The International Olympic Committee has since assured athletes that damaged medals will be replaced by the Monnaie de Paris. This move comes as a relief to Bhaker and others who regard Olympic medals as important souvenirs in their sporting careers.

As Bhaker received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, she expressed gratitude for the recognition and outlined her dedication to the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Games. Her focus remains on excelling in the 10m air pistol and 25m sports pistol events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

