Thrills and Upsets: A Weekend of Action at the Australian Open

Amidst a challenging climate, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka fought hard to advance to the Australian Open's fourth round. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz showcased their brilliance, while an injury halted Naomi Osaka's progress, and teenagers made significant impacts in the tournament's men's draw.

On a breezy Friday at Melbourne Park, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faced a challenging yet victorious route into the Australian Open's fourth round. Stars Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz dazzled spectators with their exceptional performances, smoothly advancing in their matches.

The evening saw Coco Gauff secure a straight-sets win, while a lingering injury forced Naomi Osaka's exit. Djokovic has shown remarkable form, eyeing his 25th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz also progressed, albeit after losing his first set against Nuno Borges, leaving room for improvement in upcoming rounds.

Meanwhile, the winds added complexity to the day's early matches. Despite the challenges, both seasoned players and promising teenagers, like Czech Jakub Mensik, made significant marks in this gripping tournament narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

