Tennis Titans Thrive at Australian Open Amidst Challenging Conditions

Aryna Sabalenka progressed in the Australian Open despite tough conditions, while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz dazzled during their matches. Coco Gauff advanced, but Naomi Osaka had to withdraw due to injury. Other notable matches included victories for Alexander Zverev, Tommy Paul, and a thrilling win for Jack Draper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:36 IST
Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, battled challenging conditions to secure a spot in the Australian Open's fourth round. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz left spectators in awe with their stellar performances on a blustery Friday at Melbourne Park.

Though Coco Gauff advanced smoothly in straight sets, Naomi Osaka's journey ended abruptly due to an abdominal strain. In late-night action, Djokovic showcased his vintage form, defeating Tomas Machac, keeping his goal for a 25th Grand Slam title alive.

As the tournament progresses, Alexander Zverev continues his quest for a first major, while Jack Draper claimed a dramatic win over Australia's Aleks Vukic. These intense matches signify the high stakes and competitive spirit reigning at this year's Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

