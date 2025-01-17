Tennis Titans Thrive at Australian Open Amidst Challenging Conditions

Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, battled challenging conditions to secure a spot in the Australian Open's fourth round. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz left spectators in awe with their stellar performances on a blustery Friday at Melbourne Park.

Though Coco Gauff advanced smoothly in straight sets, Naomi Osaka's journey ended abruptly due to an abdominal strain. In late-night action, Djokovic showcased his vintage form, defeating Tomas Machac, keeping his goal for a 25th Grand Slam title alive.

As the tournament progresses, Alexander Zverev continues his quest for a first major, while Jack Draper claimed a dramatic win over Australia's Aleks Vukic. These intense matches signify the high stakes and competitive spirit reigning at this year's Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)