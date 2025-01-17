Pritam Rani Siwach Applauds Government's Role in Elevating Indian Hockey
Pritam Rani Siwach lauds the government's backing of Indian hockey players, emphasizing improvements in facilities and mental health support. She acknowledges the challenges of coaching, highlights Harmanpreet Singh's achievements, and celebrates the growth in the sport due to increased governmental support.
Pritam Rani Siwach, a former Indian hockey player, hailed the government's significant contributions to the sport, attributing much of its growth to increased support. Siwach, a celebrated Dronacharya Awardee and gold medalist at the 2002 Commonwealth Games, credits enhanced facilities and training initiatives as pivotal.
During an interview at the BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year Award nominees announcement, Siwach emphasized the crucial role of governmental funding through the Sports Authority of India. "Players now have their needs met more effectively," she noted.
Siwach also underscored the importance of mental health services now accessible to players, which she believes are vital for performance stability. Additionally, she praised Indian team captain Harmanpreet Singh for his outstanding achievements, congratulating him on receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.
