Left Menu

Pritam Rani Siwach Applauds Government's Role in Elevating Indian Hockey

Pritam Rani Siwach lauds the government's backing of Indian hockey players, emphasizing improvements in facilities and mental health support. She acknowledges the challenges of coaching, highlights Harmanpreet Singh's achievements, and celebrates the growth in the sport due to increased governmental support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:11 IST
Pritam Rani Siwach Applauds Government's Role in Elevating Indian Hockey
Pritam Siwach. (Photo - ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pritam Rani Siwach, a former Indian hockey player, hailed the government's significant contributions to the sport, attributing much of its growth to increased support. Siwach, a celebrated Dronacharya Awardee and gold medalist at the 2002 Commonwealth Games, credits enhanced facilities and training initiatives as pivotal.

During an interview at the BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year Award nominees announcement, Siwach emphasized the crucial role of governmental funding through the Sports Authority of India. "Players now have their needs met more effectively," she noted.

Siwach also underscored the importance of mental health services now accessible to players, which she believes are vital for performance stability. Additionally, she praised Indian team captain Harmanpreet Singh for his outstanding achievements, congratulating him on receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025