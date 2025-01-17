Coco Gauff Triumphs in Unbeaten Streak at Australian Open

Coco Gauff remains unstoppable at the Australian Open this season, cruising into the fourth round with a decisive 6-4, 6-2 victory against Leylah Fernandez. Gauff, who has not dropped a set this year, exhibited commanding form against her opponent.

While the men's competition at Melbourne Park has delivered striking upsets, the women's bracket has largely seen top names, such as No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 3 Gauff, and others, progressing smoothly. However, Jessica Pegula faced an upset, losing to Olga Danilovic, marking Danilovic's third victory against top-tier competitors.

In the men's division, significant wins were recorded by Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic, the latter overcoming respiratory challenges during his match. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka was forced to retire due to injury during her face-off with Belinda Bencic. As the tournament advances, Gauff and other top contenders maintain their aim for glory.

