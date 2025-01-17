Left Menu

Coco Gauff Triumphs in Unbeaten Streak at Australian Open

Coco Gauff continues her undefeated streak at the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round without losing a set this season. She defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-2. Other top female players also advanced, while Naomi Osaka withdrew due to injury. Notable men's performances included wins by Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:40 IST
Coco Gauff Triumphs in Unbeaten Streak at Australian Open
Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • Australia

Coco Gauff remains unstoppable at the Australian Open this season, cruising into the fourth round with a decisive 6-4, 6-2 victory against Leylah Fernandez. Gauff, who has not dropped a set this year, exhibited commanding form against her opponent.

While the men's competition at Melbourne Park has delivered striking upsets, the women's bracket has largely seen top names, such as No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 3 Gauff, and others, progressing smoothly. However, Jessica Pegula faced an upset, losing to Olga Danilovic, marking Danilovic's third victory against top-tier competitors.

In the men's division, significant wins were recorded by Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic, the latter overcoming respiratory challenges during his match. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka was forced to retire due to injury during her face-off with Belinda Bencic. As the tournament advances, Gauff and other top contenders maintain their aim for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025