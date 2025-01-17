India Women's Team Triumphs in Kho Kho World Cup Semifinals
The Indian women's Kho Kho team secured a semifinal spot in the World Cup by defeating Bangladesh 109-16. Led by Priyanka Ingle, they dominated throughout, marking their fifth consecutive 100-plus score. Other notable matches included Uganda's victory over New Zealand and Nepal's win against Iran.
The Indian women's Kho Kho team delivered an impressive performance, defeating Bangladesh with a score of 109-16 at the World Cup, advancing them to the semifinals.
Under the leadership of captain Priyanka Ingle, the team maintained dominance, achieving a fifth consecutive 100-plus point performance, showcasing their exceptional skills.
Elsewhere, Uganda clinched a semifinal spot by beating New Zealand, South Africa defeated Kenya, while Nepal emerged victorious over Iran in other quarterfinal clashes.
