India Women's Team Triumphs in Kho Kho World Cup Semifinals

The Indian women's Kho Kho team delivered an impressive performance, defeating Bangladesh with a score of 109-16 at the World Cup, advancing them to the semifinals.

Under the leadership of captain Priyanka Ingle, the team maintained dominance, achieving a fifth consecutive 100-plus point performance, showcasing their exceptional skills.

Elsewhere, Uganda clinched a semifinal spot by beating New Zealand, South Africa defeated Kenya, while Nepal emerged victorious over Iran in other quarterfinal clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)