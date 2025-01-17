Everton Dodges Points Deduction as Spending Complaint Withdrawn

Everton Football Club has successfully evaded additional points deductions after the Premier League abandoned its complaint concerning alleged breaches of spending regulations. On Friday, the league confirmed that its complaint had been discontinued, securing Everton's current league standing.

The Merseyside club grappled with potential relegation last season, having been previously penalized a total of eight points for overspending over a three-year period. This included a two-point deduction in April and an initial six-point reduction — brought down from an initial ten points after an appeal.

The independent commission responsible for a two-point penalty allowed Everton to provide further documentation regarding interest payments on a new stadium. Having considered this additional information, both Everton and the league agreed to close all proceedings related to financial compliance for the years ending June 2022 and June 2023.

